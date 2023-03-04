Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 257.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group comprises 3.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $231.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

