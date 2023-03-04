Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

