Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

