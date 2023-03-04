Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $767.22 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $768.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $700.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.88.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.