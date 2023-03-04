Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $355.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.23 and its 200-day moving average is $296.36. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.