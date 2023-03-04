Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $642,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

