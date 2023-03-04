Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average of $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $343.85.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

