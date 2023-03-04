Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

CARR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

