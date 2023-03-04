Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

