Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.51.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. The stock has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.