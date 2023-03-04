Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,050 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.