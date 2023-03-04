Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,322 shares of company stock valued at $67,189,590. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

