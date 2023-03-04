Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 7%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.91. 232,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 302,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134,647 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Articles

