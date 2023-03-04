Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,426,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

