Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YOU opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock worth $104,724,838. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

