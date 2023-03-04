Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 40,534 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of LGI Homes worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 105,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,459 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,718,155.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.