Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sabre Trading Up 8.1 %

Sabre stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

