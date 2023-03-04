Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $76,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

