Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.07 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

