Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $5.01 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,242,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after buying an additional 365,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 5.4 %

SHOP stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

