Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $5.54 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,563 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of US Foods worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,152 shares of company stock worth $2,676,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

