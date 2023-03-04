Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,902 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

