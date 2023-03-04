Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,787,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,139,000 after acquiring an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

PLNT stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

