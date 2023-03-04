Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 27,930 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.