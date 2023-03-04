Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

NYSE:LYV opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

