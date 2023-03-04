Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 53,990 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

NVS stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

