Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 7,200 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $129.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

