Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.50 billion and approximately $326.33 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $89.83 or 0.00402183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,408,590 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

