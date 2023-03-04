Littlejohn & Co. LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 6.2% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,690,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,051. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

