Littlejohn & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,098 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust comprises about 1.3% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,049. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.