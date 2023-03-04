Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 281,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,569. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

