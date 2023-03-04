Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,900 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,014,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Westlake by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

