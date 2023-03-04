Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

