Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

