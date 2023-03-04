Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

