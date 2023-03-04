Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.09 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

