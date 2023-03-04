Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $491.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

