Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $947,000 Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

