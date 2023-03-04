Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

