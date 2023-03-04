Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DFS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

