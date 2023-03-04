Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,580 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $559.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

