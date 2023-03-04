Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 9,600 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.4 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

NYSE LNC opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

