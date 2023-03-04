Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.41

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.41 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 51.87 ($0.63). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 51.34 ($0.62), with a volume of 180,590,362 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

The stock has a market cap of £34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 863.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,751.06). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

