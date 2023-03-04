Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.41

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.41 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 51.87 ($0.63). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 51.34 ($0.62), with a volume of 180,590,362 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 863.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.48.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,751.06). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
