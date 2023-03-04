Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

