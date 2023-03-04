Locus Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $672,197.16 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $82.35 million and approximately $672,197.16 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

