Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,195 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. 1,600,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.