Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 3,487,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

