Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,155. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

