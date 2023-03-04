Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

