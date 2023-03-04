Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $20.59 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,716 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,522. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

